A worker cleans a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car as he is being reflected on a car at the company's stock yard at Sanand in the western Indian state of Gujarat October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Here's a look at news events scheduled for Thursday, November 1, 2012.

OCTOBER AUTO SALES DATA

India's top automakers release their sales numbers for October, with carmakers in particular looking for a festive season bounce after sluggish sales in the first six months of the fiscal year that began in April.

CRICKET

England, who arrived in India on Monday, will play the first of their three warm-up matches at the Brabourne Stadium before the four-test series starts in Ahmedabad on November 15. (Dhoni wants spinners to make England cringe. Read story here)

ARVIND KEJRIWAL IN FARRUKHABAD

India Against Corruption activist Arvind Kejriwal to launch his agitation against senior Congress leader and External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid in his parliamentary constituency of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, according to the organisation's website. (Read blog on Kejriwal's campaign here)

PM MEETS NEW TEAM

After Sunday's cabinet revamp, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is expected to meet his full council of ministers today. (Read related blog here)