* Investigators shift attention to defence ministry
* Letters from Modi's office, budget secrets leaked
* Casual worker leaks audit of defence ministry
* Dozen arrests made, including oil companies managers
By Nidhi Verma and Rupam Jain Nair
NEW DELHI, March 3 India has widened an
investigation into leaks of confidential documents from its oil
ministry to include the defence ministry, raising fears that
other secrets vital to national security may have fallen into
the wrong hands.
The scandal has engulfed the oil ministry since the arrest
two weeks ago of low-level staff suspected of stealing secret
documents and selling them to journalists who styled themselves
as high-profile industry consultants.
So far, investigators have focused on how that information
was, in turn, used by some of India's biggest oil companies to
pre-empt unfavourable decisions or hurt rivals.
There are also fears that secrets may have fallen into the
hands of foreign intelligence agencies, with investigators
saying the group's network extended across the government.
"These men had tentacles spread in multiple government
offices and it was easy for them to form a network," said one
police officer involved in the investigation, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak on the record.
Among the documents recovered are correspondence signed by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top aide, proposals for the
annual budget and a presentation on the foreign unit of state
oil firm ONGC.
Over the weekend, investigators found documents on India's
coal production and power projects. Details of a defence
ministry audit are also believed to have been leaked by a casual
worker employed by the government's audit office.
"Yes, it is a threat if the information goes into the wrong
hands," said C. Uday Bhaskar, a defence expert and director of
the Society for Policy Studies. "Any information deemed to be
restricted can be used by an inimical, hostile entity."
India will spend $40 billion on defence in the next fiscal
year and, in a pivot away from its former reliance on Soviet
hardware, has become a key market for U.S., French and Israeli
suppliers.
"We were concerned that crucial documents had been leaked,
but the defence ministry has always been very strict about its
recruitment procedure," said ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar,
adding that the ministry's own security setup was "foolproof".
DOZEN ARRESTS
The security aspect of the leaks, not previously reported,
could inject fresh urgency into the investigation which has led
to more than a dozen arrests.
Those arrested are journalists Santanu Saikia of
Indianpetro.com, Prayas Jain of Metis Energy, and Lokesh Sharma
of Infraline Energy.
They are suspected of trespassing, cheating, forgery and
criminal conspiracy but have not been formally charged.
Saikia, as he was taken to court, said he had been framed.
All three protested their innocence at a hearing where they were
remanded in judicial custody until March 6.
The three websites published analytical reports based on
leaked documents and provided them to corporates too.
One senior oil ministry source, who sought anonymity because
the matter is sensitive, said India's Intelligence Bureau had
tracked Saikia's phone and found that he talked regularly to
foreigners about Indian policy.
Police have also arrested officials from some of India's
largest oil companies, including Reliance Industries,
Essar Oil, Cairn India, Jubilant Energy
and Reliance Power.
In stock exchange filings last week, Reliance said it had
launched an internal inquiry. Essar, Reliance Power and Cairn
say they will cooperate with investigators.
The oil ministry called in the Intelligence Bureau last
June, the month after Modi's election victory, after one top
official became suspicious over documents left on his
photocopier.
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Modi's nationalist
government was determined to hunt down those responsible.
"It has to be stopped," Pradhan told Reuters. "Whoever they
may be, however powerful they may be, this cannot go on."
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Clarence Fernandez)