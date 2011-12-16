* Intense competition killing profits on road
* Sees overall 20 pct revenue growth in 2012
* Current order book 40 bln rupees
* Company seeks projects outside India
By Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Kurup
MUMBAI, Dec 16 India's Leighton Welspun
Contractors has become more selective in bidding on Indian road
projects as intensifying competition erodes the chances of
making a profit, its top executive said.
India, which built about 1,800 km (1,100 miles) of roads in
2010/11 ended March, plans to spend a record $12 billion to
build 7,300 km of highways this year.
But while Leighton Welspun Managing Director Russell Waugh
says he is still bullish on India overall, he is becoming more
wary of bidding on highway deals.
"They aren't ultimately profitable, whether that's from
construction, whether that's from operations," Waugh said in an
interview on Thursday. "I think you have to be particularly
selective, because there is a lot of competition."
Indian infrastructure companies are struggling to find
enough new projects to match the capacity built up when the
economy was growing at a rate of 9 percent annually, Waugh said.
The government said last week it expected the economy to
grow by 7.25 to 7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending in March.
"Everybody (in the construction industry) is struggling to
fight for a pie that's a little bit smaller than the capacity of
the industry to deliver," Waugh said.
For now the Mumbai-based company is focusing on other areas
of infrastructure, and looking for opportunities in neighbouring
countries, especially Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
In India, Leighton-Welspun is talking to a Indian private
miner for a mine operations contract and hopes to win a bid for
a port project in southern Indian state of Kerala, Waugh said.
Leighton Welspun, which is 65 percent owned by Australia's
Leighton Holdings Ltd, has a current order book of
about 40 billion rupees ($760 million).
Waugh said the company, whose other shareholder is
towels-to-steel maker Welspun Group, expects to increase revenue
by 20 percent in calendar 2012.
Revenue in 2011 will be close to 20 billion rupees.
Waugh said Leighton Welspun, which has been active in India
for 13 years now, earlier as Leighton (India) Contractors and
now in present form after Welspun group took a minority stake in
April 2011, is bidding for an oil and gas project in Bangladesh
and a building project in Sri Lanka to begin with.
"We are looking more on an opportunistic sense," he said.
"We are looking at Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan,
Maldives, but really the key ones are Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."
Waugh, an Australian who has been based in India for seven
years, said he was not discouraged by the cooling economy or the
government's long-term planning.
"...The government's policies are generally well thought
through, though I think where the shortfall comes is actually in
implementation," he said. "We would like to see the
implementation process accelerated."
($1=52.67 Indian Rupees)
