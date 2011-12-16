* Intense competition killing profits on road building-executive

* Sees overall 20 pct revenue growth in 2012

* Current order book 40 bln rupees

* Company seeks projects outside India

By Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Kurup

MUMBAI, Dec 16 India's Leighton Welspun Contractors has become more selective in bidding on Indian road projects as intensifying competition erodes the chances of making a profit, its top executive said.

India, which built about 1,800 km (1,100 miles) of roads in 2010/11 ended March, plans to spend a record $12 billion to build 7,300 km of highways this year.

But while Leighton Welspun Managing Director Russell Waugh says he is still bullish on India overall, he is becoming more wary of bidding on highway deals.

"They aren't ultimately profitable, whether that's from construction, whether that's from operations," Waugh said in an interview on Thursday. "I think you have to be particularly selective, because there is a lot of competition."

Indian infrastructure companies are struggling to find enough new projects to match the capacity built up when the economy was growing at a rate of 9 percent annually, Waugh said.

The government said last week it expected the economy to grow by 7.25 to 7.75 percent in the fiscal year ending in March.

"Everybody (in the construction industry) is struggling to fight for a pie that's a little bit smaller than the capacity of the industry to deliver," Waugh said.

For now the Mumbai-based company is focusing on other areas of infrastructure, and looking for opportunities in neighbouring countries, especially Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In India, Leighton-Welspun is talking to a Indian private miner for a mine operations contract and hopes to win a bid for a port project in southern Indian state of Kerala, Waugh said.

Leighton Welspun, which is 65 percent owned by Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd, has a current order book of about 40 billion rupees ($760 million).

Waugh said the company, whose other shareholder is towels-to-steel maker Welspun Group, expects to increase revenue by 20 percent in calendar 2012.

Revenue in 2011 will be close to 20 billion rupees.

Waugh said Leighton Welspun, which has been active in India for 13 years now, earlier as Leighton (India) Contractors and now in present form after Welspun group took a minority stake in April 2011, is bidding for an oil and gas project in Bangladesh and a building project in Sri Lanka to begin with.

"We are looking more on an opportunistic sense," he said. "We are looking at Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, but really the key ones are Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."

Waugh, an Australian who has been based in India for seven years, said he was not discouraged by the cooling economy or the government's long-term planning.

"...The government's policies are generally well thought through, though I think where the shortfall comes is actually in implementation," he said. "We would like to see the implementation process accelerated."

($1=52.67 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Ted Kerr)