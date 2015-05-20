NEW DELHI, May 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A
57-year-old mother has placed India's first gay matrimonial
advertisement, seeking a groom for her son, but it was not an
easy task in a country where homosexuality is illegal, said her
son on Wednesday.
Mumbai resident Padma Iyer hit the headlines when her
advertisement appeared in a daily newspaper on Tuesday -
mimicking the style of traditional matrimonials placed by
parents which fill the pages of India's newspapers.
"Seeking 25-40, well-placed, animal-loving, vegetarian GROOM
for my SON (36, 5'11") who works with an NGO," said the
advertisement in the Mumbai tabloid Mid-Day.
News reports about the advert went viral on social media
sites such as Twitter and Facebook, with many users commending
Iyer for breaking taboos in the largely conservative country.
Homosexuality was re-criminalised in India in 2013 in a
decision by the Supreme Court that shocked human rights groups
and prompted the United Nations to call it a "significant step
backwards for India".
Under a 155-year-old British colonial law called Section
377, "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any
man, woman or animal" - widely interpreted to refer to gay sex -
is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
Iyer's son, Harish, who is a prominent human rights
activist, said the matrimonial was prompted by the normal wish
any mother has to see her son settle down. He has already
received six responses to the advert.
However, he added, it was a challenge to find a newspaper to
publish it.
In an opinion piece, Iyer said he was angry when the advert
was rejected by two newspapers - the country's most popular
national English daily The Times of India and the Mumbai tabloid
DNA - over legal issues.
The Hindustan Times, another major English daily, did not
respond to his email to place the advert on behalf on his
mother, he added.
"I feel it's time we accept that we are biased and try and
change our outlook," he wrote on the NDTV website.
Many of the country's sexual minorities - especially
transgender people who are more visible - live on fringes of
society, are forced into sex work, and face discrimination in
employment and basic services such as health and education.
In 2009, the Delhi High Court ruled that Section 377
violated constitutional guarantees for equality, privacy and
freedom of expression, ending the ban on same sex relationships
and sparking a new era in openness about homosexuality.
But the decision was challenged by religious groups, and the
Supreme Court threw out that decision four years later saying
that only parliament could change Section 377.
Activists say that since the ban on gay sex was reinstated
17 months ago, there has been a surge in reports of gangs, as
well as the police, intimidating, harassing, raping,
blackmailing and extorting money from lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender people.
There are no official figures on the number of cases. Most
go unreported, say activists, as victims are too scared to
report crimes to the police fearing Section 377 will be used
against them.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, editing by Alex Whiting)