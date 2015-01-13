NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The chief
minister of the Indian beach state of Goa on Tuesday slammed
plans by his youth affairs minister to set up treatment centres
for young lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender
people(LGBT), a move that had enraged activists.
Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said Ramesh Tawadkar's
plan to set up centres providing treatment, training and
medication "to make them (LGBT youths) normal" was announced in
ignorance.
"Homosexuality is a natural gift," Parsekar told NDTV news
station, after television stations, social media sites and
national newspapers widely reported the controversial plan.
Tawadkar, the sports and youth affairs minister, who is from
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party,
told journalists on Monday that the planned centres for LGBT
youths would be like centres for alcoholics.
"We will make them (LGBT youth) normal. We will have a
centre for them. Like Alcoholics Anonymous centres, we will have
centres. We will train them and give them medicines too," said
Tawadkar, releasing the state government policy on youth issues.
"As in the case of other target groups such as juvenile
offenders, drug-afflicted youth, marginalised or migrant youth,
geographically disadvantaged youth, a detailed survey would be
carried out of the LGBT community so that their problems could
be specifically addressed," the minister said.
Gay sex is illegal in India. The country's top court
reinstated a ban on gay sex in 2013, ending four years of
decriminalization that had helped bring homosexuality into the
open in this deeply conservative country.
The Supreme Court ruled that only parliament could change
British colonial-era section 377 of the penal code, widely
interpreted to refer to homosexual sex.
The law, which dates back to 1860, prohibits "carnal
intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or
animal." Violation of the law can be punished with up to 10
years in jail.
Activists say that since the ban was reinstated, there has
been a surge in crimes against sexual minorities in the world's
largest democracy, including rape, assault, blackmail and
harassment.
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday
that he was staunchly opposed to the criminalisation of
homosexuality.
"I am proud to stand for the equality of all people
-including those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender," Ban said in a speech during a visit to India.
"I speak out because laws criminalising consensual, adult
same-sex relationships violate basic rights to privacy and to
freedom from discrimination. Even if they are not enforced,
these laws breed intolerance."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; editing by Tim Pearce)