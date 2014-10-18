BRIEF-Transport Corporation of India says TCI Seaways adds vessel in west coast of India
* Says TCI Seaways adds vessel in west coast of India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) -
Three months ended Sept. 30
(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 3.41 3.10
Total Income 26.28 22.47
NOTE: LIC Housing Finance is a state-run housing finance company. (Reporting by Indulal PM)
* Says to consider a proposal for fund raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: