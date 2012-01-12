India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 12 India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd will raise 5 billion rupees ($96.5 million) for its urban development fund, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The fund will invest in companies involved in development of affordable housing, industrial and IT parks, special economic zones and other allied segments through equity and equity-related instruments, it said. ($1 = 51.8 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: