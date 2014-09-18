MUMBAI, Sept 18 Life Insurance Corporation of
India (LIC) Chairman S. K. Roy said he was "very bullish" about
the banking, pharmaceutical, metals and IT outsourcing sectors
because of expectations for a cyclical recovery and a
stabilising rupee currency.
LIC, India's biggest institutional investor, is also
positive on the capital goods sector, Roy told Reuters in an
interview at his spacious office in Mumbai.
"We are very bullish about the banking sector, pharma,
metals, IT," Roy said.
"There are a large number of sectors about which we are very
confident this year. That's based upon our outlook for the
Indian economy and how these companies are likely to do."
Roy added LIC was headed for a "very good year", both in
terms of its market investments and its core insurance business.
The chairman said he expected growth of 12 percent in insurance
premiums this fiscal year, in line with 13.4 percent last year.
LIC is India's largest life insurer and the biggest
institutional investor, with assets under management of 17.69
trillion rupees (290.29 billion US dollar).
($1=60.9400 Indian rupee)
