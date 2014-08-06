Reuters Market Eye - Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India Chairman S.K. Roy is positive about Indian stocks, according to an interview with TV channel ET Now on Tuesday.

Roy says LIC's 2014-15 equity investments seen at 600 billion rupees ($9.79 billion).

"I see further upside for market in FY15," Roy tells ET Now.

Adds LIC's overall investments in 2014-15, including outside of equities, may cross 3 trillion rupees.

Roy also says he does not see the impact of poor monsoon on the economy, adds RBI holding rates is positive for markets.

(1 US dollar = 61.3100 rupee)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)