NEW DELHI India has scrapped the need for obtaining licences for the production of ammonium nitrate fuel oil (ANFO) explosives, used mainly to blast mines, as part of the new government's policy to remove restrictions on industry.

The move would help the mining, cement and construction industries, a government statement said on Thursday.

About 300 applications were pending with the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion to get industrial licences for the production of ANFO, the statement said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)