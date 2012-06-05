MUMBAI, June 5 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.02 million) in 5-year bonds at 9.70 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)