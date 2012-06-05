MUMBAI, June 5 India's Rajasthan State Road Transport Corp is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($90.04 million) in 10-year bonds at 9.70 percent semi-annual coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. The bond issue, rated A (SO) by Brickwork Ratings, is scheduled for pay-in on June 7, the source said. RealGrowth Securities is the sole arranger, the source said. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)