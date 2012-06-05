MUMBAI, June 5 Tourism Finance Corp plans to raise up to 1.5 billion rupees ($27.01 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.95 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. Real Growth Securities and ICICI Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. The issue, which is rated AA- by Brickworks, is scheduled to close on June 11, the source said. ($1 = 55.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)