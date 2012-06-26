MUMBAI, June 26 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($17.51 million) in 3-year bonds at a 9.75 percent coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Barclays is an arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 57.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)