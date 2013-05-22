MUMBAI May 22 LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise 5 billion rupees ($90.44 million) in 5-year bonds at 8.34 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.2850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)