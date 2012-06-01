MUMBAI, May 31 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.63 million) in 5-year bonds at 9.75 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 56.1250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)