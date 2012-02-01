MUMBAI, Feb 1 India's LIC Housing Finance
is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($40.45
million) through five-year bonds at 9.62 percent, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.
($1 = 49.4450 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)