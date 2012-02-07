MUMBAI, Feb 7 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($40.77 million) via ten-year bonds at 9.43 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 49.0600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)