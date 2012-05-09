BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI May 9 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees ($46.97 million) via 5-year bonds at 9.70 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the
source said. ($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
