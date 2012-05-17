MUMBAI May 17 Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam is planning to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($91.76 million) via bonds, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The firm will issue 12-year bonds with put/call at the end of the eighth year at 9.79 percent and a semi-annual coupon, according to the document.

Redemption of the bond will be in four equal instalments starting at the end of the ninth year.

The issue has been rated A(SO) by Brickworks. AK Capital and Darashaw are the arrangers to the deal. ($1 = 54.4875 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)