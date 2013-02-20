MUMBAI Feb 20 India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.85 million) via two-year bonds at 9.39 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

HSBC is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 54.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)