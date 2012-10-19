NEW DELHI India has lifted a ban on edible oil exports in small branded consumer packs, a government statement said on Friday, a move that will cater to expatriate demand for cooking oils.

Exports have been permitted until Sep. 30, 2013, in branded packs of up to 5 kilogrammes with a limit of 20,000 tonnes.

In August, India banned exports of edible oils in branded consumer packs - popular with expatriates, in a symbolic move to rein in domestic prices.

The ban removal will help India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, to export small quantities of groundnut, sunflower and rapeseed oils.

