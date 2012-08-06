SINGAPORE Aug 6 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have sold a total of 95,000 tonnes of naphtha and gasoline for August-September delivery, traders said on Monday.

ONGC has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 28-29 loading from Hazira to Total at premiums of $27.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

ONGC has already sold two cargoes for August loading from Hazira, one of which was for Aug. 5-6 to Total at $33 a tonne premiums and another for Aug. 18-19 to Gunvor at $25.

MRPL has separately sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to PetroChina for Sept. 9-11 loading from New Mangalore at $29.50 a tonne premiums.

It has also sold 25,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for Sept. 1-3 loading to Shell at premiums of $2.60 a barrel.

MRPL had previously sold similar volumes of gasoline for Aug. 5-7 loading to Gunvor at $3.75 a barrel premiums to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)