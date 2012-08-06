SINGAPORE Aug 6 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp
(ONGC) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Ltd (MRPL) have sold a total of 95,000 tonnes of naphtha and
gasoline for August-September delivery, traders said on Monday.
ONGC has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 28-29
loading from Hazira to Total at premiums of $27.50 a tonne to
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
ONGC has already sold two cargoes for August loading from
Hazira, one of which was for Aug. 5-6 to Total at $33 a tonne
premiums and another for Aug. 18-19 to Gunvor at $25.
MRPL has separately sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha to
PetroChina for Sept. 9-11 loading from New Mangalore at $29.50 a
tonne premiums.
It has also sold 25,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for
Sept. 1-3 loading to Shell at premiums of $2.60 a barrel.
MRPL had previously sold similar volumes of gasoline for
Aug. 5-7 loading to Gunvor at $3.75 a barrel premiums to Middle
East quotes on a FOB basis.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)