LUCKNOW, India At least 12 people died after drinking locally brewed liquor in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, and about 100 were hospitalised, police said.

The victims in Malihabad, a town 25 km from the state capital Lucknow, became severely ill after imbibing the drink on Sunday night, their families said.

Deaths from drinking moonshine are common in India, where the poor often consume country liquor that is cheaper than alcohol from licensed shops.

