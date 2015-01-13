(Updates death toll, adds details)
By Sharat Pradhan
LUCKNOW, India Jan 13 A batch of bootleg liquor
has killed at least 28 people in India, where tainted illegal
alcohol often kills poor villagers unable to afford licensed
spirits.
Fifteen people died on Tuesday and about 90 remained in
hospital, said Debashish Panda, principal home secretary of
northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, taking the total death
toll since Monday to 28.
The victims from Malihabad, about 25 km (15 miles) from the
state capital, Lucknow, became severely ill after consuming the
drink on Sunday night, their families said.
The death toll may rise further as most of the victims were
in serious condition, said Kausar Usman, a doctor at King
George's Medical University in Lucknow.
Police have arrested two men who they suspect made the brew
with methanol, a chemical used in industrial items such as fuel
and antifreeze.
Angry family members burned down the rustic distillery where
the liquor was produced and sold, police said.
Deaths from drinking moonshine are common in India.
In 2008, 180 people were killed after consuming poisonous
moonshine in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in
India's worst spate of deaths in recent years.
(Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Malini Menon and Nick
Macfie)