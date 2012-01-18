* Muslim leaders protest Rushdie's participation
By Henry Foy
MUMBAI, Jan 18 An outcry over Salman
Rushdie's participation in Asia's largest literary festival has
threatened to overshadow an event to showcase the best of
Indian, South Asian and international writing that is rapidly
growing in global cultural clout.
Oprah Winfrey, Michael Ondaatje and Tom Stoppard will share
the stage with local-dialect authors and ancient-language poets
at the 7th Jaipur Literature Festival, as organisers broaden the
annual event's focus to economics, religion and geopolitics.
Rushdie, famed for his Booker Prize-winning Midnight's
Children, has sparked protests from some Muslim leaders who have
demanded he be prevented from entering the country, where his
1988 novel The Satanic Verses is banned.
The vice-chancellor of India's Darul Uloom Deoband seminary
has called on the government to block Rushdie's visit, accusing
the 65-year-old of hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.
In response to a protest march planned on Friday Jan. 20,
the festival's opening day, organisers have rescheduled
Rushdie's sessions, but event sources told Reuters that his
invitation to take part still stood.
Over 70,000 visitors are expected to rub shoulders with more
than 260 authors at the five-day festival, which takes place in
the grounds of a 150-year-old palace in the heart of the
pink-tinted city in the desert state of Rajasthan.
"We've got a raft of major first-division players this year,
some giants of world literature," said William Dalrymple,
best-selling author and co-director of the festival.
The event's meteoric rise, from a handful of guests in 2006,
is testament to an explosion of interest in literature in India,
driven by a rapidly growing middle class, steadily rising
incomes and hundreds of millions of English speakers.
"There's been awareness that South Asian writers are the
next big thing since the mid-1980s ... and now publishers have
woken up to the size of the market here," Dalrymple added.
Penguin Books, one of the world's largest publishers, is
sending top executives to Jaipur to hold a series of meetings in
the city, a sign of the importance Asia's third-largest economy
has for the industry.
"A RATHER GOOD IDEA"
Under cotton drapes and through hand-carved wooden gates
spread across five acres, the festival's five stages, where only
60 percent of the sessions are conducted in English, bear the
undeniable signs of India's emerging economic clout.
Gulzar, the celebrated 75-year-old Hindi-Urdu poet, will
take the stage on Friday in the Bank of America Mughal Tent,
while Tata Steel is sponsoring the festival's main front-lawn
arena.
"The two ideas here are to bring the world to India, and
bring India to the world," said Dalrymple.
Winfrey, widely regarded as one of the world's most
influential women, turned little-known authors into global stars
as part of her "Book Club", with 59 of the club's 70 selected
books making the USA TODAY Top 10 best-sellers list.
Tom Stoppard, David Hare and Ariel Dorfman, three of the
world's most celebrated living playwrights, will mingle with the
crowds as Iranian writer Kamim Mohammadi and Palestinian lawyer
Raja Shehadeh debate the impact of the Arab Spring uprisings.
Classical Bakhti and Sufi poets have been highlighted by
organisers in this year's programme, while biography fans will
likely flock to hear Simon Sebag Montefiore speak on Josef
Stalin and James Shapiro on William Shakespeare.
In response to a number of similar events across India and
the region that have emerged in recent years, Dalrymple and
co-director Namitha Gokhale have expanded the festival, adding
new languages and writers from more countries, and enhancing
sideline attractions such as the musical programme.
"There are now 25 literature festivals here, as compared to
none other when we started," said Dalrymple. "I guess that
proves it was a rather good idea."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Elaine Lies)