* Chairman says talks with Macquarie at nascent stage
* Industry source says 20 yr deal for 2 mln T/yr will be
soon signed
* Source says prices linked to Henry Hub
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 State-run GAIL (India)
Ltd is in talks to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG)
from suppliers, including Macquarie Energy, which has a share in
the U.S.-based Freeport LNG project, GAIL chairman B. C.
Tripathi said on Monday.
"We are in talks with several suppliers including Macquarie
Energy from its Freeport plant. The talks with Macquarie are at
a very nascent stage," Tripathi told Reuters.
Freeport LNG and Macquarie Energy, the North American energy
marketing and trading arm of Macquarie Group, are developing an
export plant in Texas costing about $2 billion. The plant would
be able to export 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of gas by 2015.
GAIL has not yet decided on the volumes to be purchased from
Macquarie, Tripathi said. "We have a 3.5 million tonnes deal
with Cheniere Energy. There are so many things like
price and how much do we need to buy."
Buying gas from the United States is about $2 per million
British thermal units cheaper than that from India's other long
term LNG purchase contracts, he said without elaborating.
However, an industry sources with the knowledge of the talks
said GAIL would soon sign a deal with Macquarie to annually buy
2 million tonnes of LNG for 20 years.
He said the delivered price of an mBtu of gas would be 1.17
times Henry Hub prices plus a constant of $5.80-$6.
GAIL, which is primarily a gas transmission firm, is
gradually stepping up its gas portfolio to emerge as a major
player in the local market, where output lags demand.
LNG accounts for a tiny amount of India's energy needs and
the country currently has capacity to import just 13.5 million
tonnes per year.
Most of its energy requirements are met by coal with oil
covering about a quarter of the demand -- making the country
Asia's third-largest oil importer.
In September, GAIL agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one
of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's shale gas assets in the
United States and will invest a total of $300 million over the
next five years.
In December it signed a deal to annually buy 3.5 million
tonnes of LNG from Cheniere Energy under a 20 year deal
commencing from 2017.
A boom in unconventional gas production, including shale
gas, is sweeping the U.S. natural gas market, but demand has
flagged pushing gas prices way below global levels.
Once expected to be a major importer, the United States now
has up to a century's worth of supply, prompting plans to ship
the cheap fuel to thirsty markets in Europe and Asia where
prices are up to five times higher.