BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MILAN, July 28 India's Gail has launched a tender to buy up to eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Jan-Dec 2015, mainly unloading at its western Dabhol terminal, the tender document seen by Reuters showed.
Gail is seeking the cargoes on a delivered-ex-ship basis, the document said, meaning they would be delivered to the buyer.
During the monsoon months of May-September, cargoes will be unloaded at the Dahej or Hazira import terminals in Gujarat state, the document said.
The deadline for offers is Aug. 14, it said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)
