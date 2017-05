SINGAPORE Gail India has launched a tender to buy a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in the first-half of March, a trade source with direct knowledge of the import tender said on Thursday.

The cargo is for delivery to Dahej in western India. The tender will close on Feb. 20 and is valid on the same day, the source added.

