* India gas demand to rise to 443 mmscmd by 2017 vs 166 now
* India's balance recoverable reserves at 2041 mln T
* India's coal reserves likely to hold 92 TCF coal bed
methane
DOHA, Dec 5 India plans to invest in
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in producing countries to
help meet growing demand in its own rapidly expanding economy,
its oil minister said on Monday.
It is also expanding its LNG gasification capacity and
scouting for long-term sourcing of LNG, S. Jaipal Reddy said in
a speech at World Petroleum Conference in Doha.
India buys 7.5 million tonnes a year of LNG from Qatar in
long term deals and has also signed long term supply contracts
with Australia's Gorgon venture.
India needs gas to help power electricity generation,
produce fertilisers, for cooking, to run vehicles and for
industry. But its imports are curbed by a lack of pipeline
infrastructure and LNG import terminals.
India's current gas demand at 166 million cubic metres a day
(mmscmd) is projected to rise to 443 mmscmd by 2017, junior oil
minister R.P.N. Singh at a conference in Delhi
India's domestic output is falling because of problems at the
D6 block off India's east coast operated by Reliance
while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to
arrest declining production from its ageing field.
Rating agency ICRA has revised down India's gas output
estimate by 22 percent to 153 mmscmd by 2014-15 mainly due to
falling output from the D6 block and a delay in commissioning
satellite fields.
India, the world's fourth largest oil importer, ships in 80
percent of its oil needs to meet growing local fuel demand and
feed its expanding refining capacity.
To cut its oil imports, Reddy said, India aims to raise the
extent of areas explored from 65 percent to 100 percent by 2015.
India's balance of recoverable reserves from known oil and
gas reservoirs are about 2041 million tonnes, Reddy said, adding
India's coal reserves, the fourth largest in the world, are
likely to hold about 92 trillion cubic feet of coal bed methane.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Writing by Nidhi Verma; editing
by Krittivas Mukherjee)