* Delay in pipeline link to customers due to land-related
issues
* 5-mln-tonne Kochi terminal to start operations by Dec
* To raise 20 bln rupees loans this FY to fund western India
terminal expansion
(Adds quotes, details)
NEW DELHI, July 4 India's Petronet LNG
expects to run its 5-million-tonne-per-year Kochi terminal at
full capacity from 2014, its chief executive said on Wednesday,
nearly a year after it starts up the facility.
Land-related issues have delayed the pipeline linking the
terminal with customers in Bangalore and Mangalore, which will
in turn delay the entire project, chief executive A.K. Balyan
told reporters.
"We will be commissioning the terminal on schedule by the
end of this year but will operate at the full capacity of 5
million tonnes a year from 2014," he said.
Petronet, partly owned by state-run GAIL (India),
Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp,
operates a 10 million tonnes a year LNG terminal at Dahej in
western India.
It plans to start operations at the Kochi terminal, on the
coast of the southern Kerala state, by December.
The Kochi terminal will initially operate at a rate of 0.50
million to 0.75 million tonnes a year for 6 months and volumes
will be gradually ramped up, Balyan said. He said there was
annual demand for about 2 million tonnes of LNG in Mangalore and
1.5 million tonnes in Bangalore.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, has been
scouting for oil and gas assets abroad to meet rising local
demand and to feed its expanding refining capacity.
Problems at the Reliance Industries -operated D6
block, off India's east coast, have curtailed domestic gas
output while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) struggles
to arrest declining production from its ageing field.
With gas demand expected to grow at 14 percent in the next
five years, Asia's third-largest economy is scouting for
long-term LNG contracts, and aims to increase its LNG handling
capacity to 50 million tonnes a year by 2017 from 13.5 million
tonnes now.
Petronet plans to raise 20 billion rupees this fiscal year
through a mix of local and overseas loans to fund expansion of
it's western India-based Dahej terminal by 50 percent to 15
million tonnes, its Finance Director R K Garg said.
It currently holds local debt of 12 billion rupees and
foreign loans of $300 million.
The company currently buys 7.5 million tonnes of LNG under a
long-term deal with Qatar at Dahej and has tied up 1.5 million
tonnes of LNG annually from Australia's Gorgon project from 2014
for its Kochi plant.
It is also in talks with Gazprom and Qatar's Rasgas for
purchase of LNG. Gazprom is expected to respond by August on
Petronet's indicative price, Balyan said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya
and Miral Fahmy)