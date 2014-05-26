NEW DELHI Global energy major Royal Dutch Shell RDSA.L is in talks with the Andhra Pradesh government for buying up to 24 percent stake in the planned Kakinada liquefied natural gas project on the east coast, GAIL chairman B.C Tripathi said on Monday.

"Shell is in talks with the Andhra Pradesh government for a stake in the project. Up to 24 percent is available," he told reporters.

GAIL Gas, a subsidiary of GAIL (India) (GAIL.NS), is a co-promoter of Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Company (APGDC) that will build the project in the state.

APGDC will have a 50 percent stake and Gaz de France 26 percent share in the project, leaving the remainder for the new partner.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)