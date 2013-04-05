MUMBAI, April 5 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of March 29, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 3.70 billion rupees ($67.5 million) from the central bank in the week ended March 29.

The federal government had no outstanding loans in the week to March 22, and the state governments had borrowed 0.38 billion rupees from the central bank.

($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)