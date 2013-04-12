MUMBAI, April 12 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of April 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 17.81 billion rupees ($326.19 million) from the central bank in the week ended April 5.

The federal government had no outstanding loans in the week to March 29, and the state governments had borrowed 3.70 billion rupees from the central bank.

($1 = 54.6 rupees)