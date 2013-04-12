BRIEF-Catvision says March-qtr net profit surges
* March quarter net profit 3.5 million rupees versus profit 62,000 rupees year ago
MUMBAI, April 12 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of April 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments borrowed 17.81 billion rupees ($326.19 million) from the central bank in the week ended April 5.
The federal government had no outstanding loans in the week to March 29, and the state governments had borrowed 3.70 billion rupees from the central bank.
($1 = 54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.