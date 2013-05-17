US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI, May 17 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of May 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments had 1.20 billion rupees ($21.9 million) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of May 10. The federal and state governments had no outstanding loans in the week ended May 3 from the central bank. ($1 = 54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.