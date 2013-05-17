MUMBAI, May 17 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of May 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments had 1.20 billion rupees ($21.9 million) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of May 10. The federal and state governments had no outstanding loans in the week ended May 3 from the central bank. ($1 = 54.9 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)