US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI, May 10 The Indian government and the state governments had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of May 3, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. The federal government had no outstanding loans in the week ended April 26, and the state governments had borrowed 4.85 billion rupees ($88.5 million) from the central bank. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.