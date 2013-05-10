MUMBAI, May 10 The Indian government and the state governments had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of May 3, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. The federal government had no outstanding loans in the week ended April 26, and the state governments had borrowed 4.85 billion rupees ($88.5 million) from the central bank. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)