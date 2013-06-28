GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks down, dollar posts gains on positive U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss
MUMBAI, June 28 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of June 21, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments had 5.51 billion rupees ($92.76 million) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of June 21, compared with 24.49 billion rupees in the week ago period.
The federal government had 119.43 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended June 14.
($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------