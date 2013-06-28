MUMBAI, June 28 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of June 21, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments had 5.51 billion rupees ($92.76 million) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of June 21, compared with 24.49 billion rupees in the week ago period.

The federal government had 119.43 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended June 14.

($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)