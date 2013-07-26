MUMBAI, July 26 The Indian government had 208.91 billion rupees ($3.5 billion) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of July 19, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had 97.81 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week-ago period, the RBI said.

State governments had 3.73 billion rupees of outstanding loans from the central bank as of July 19, compared with 4.44 billion rupees in the week ago period. ($1 = 59 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)