MUMBAI Aug 2 The Indian government had 186.45 billion rupees ($3.06 billion) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of July 26, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had 208.91 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week-ago period, the RBI said.

State governments had 3.83 billion rupees of outstanding loans from the central bank as of July 26, compared with 3.73 billion rupees a week earlier. ($1 = 61 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)