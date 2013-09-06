MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments had 290 million rupees ($4.4 million) outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 30. They had 7.10 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week-ago period. ($1 = 65.3 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)