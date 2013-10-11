BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI Oct 11 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Oct. 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period as well.
State governments had 8.99 billion rupees ($147.1 million) of loan outstanding from the central bank as of Oct. 4 compared with 800 million rupees in the week ago period.
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors