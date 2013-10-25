MUMBAI Oct 25 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Oct. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period as well.

State governments had 21.48 billion rupees ($348.7 million) of loans outstanding from the central bank as of Oct. 18, compared with 9.53 billion rupees in the week-ago period.

($1 = 61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)