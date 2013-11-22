MUMBAI Nov 22 The Indian government had 147.26 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 15, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had 114.86 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments did not have any outstanding loans from the central bank, same as the week-ago period.

($1 = 62.9037 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)