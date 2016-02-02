Bank of India posts Q4 loss of 10.46 bln rupees
Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.
NEW DELHI India could raise about 860 billion rupees ($12.65 billion) in overseas loans to boost irrigation facilities, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government official.
State-run National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development may steer the borrowing plan that is aimed at adding as much as 13 million hectares (32.1 million acres) of irrigated farmland, Bloomberg said, quoting Water Resources Secretary Shashi Shekhar.
Two consecutive droughts have clipped farm output in India, one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of a number of commodities, as only about half of the farmlands have irrigation facilities.
Source link: (bloom.bg/1Pwtdxf)
($1 = 67.99 rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
HONG KONG Asian stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month on Monday following modest gains in U.S. shares, though the greenback came under renewed pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermines confidence in U.S. economic policy.