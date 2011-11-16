MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian banks' loans as on Nov. 4 stood at 41.80 trillion rupees, up 18.41 percent on year and 0.72 percent on fortnight, provisional data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

As on Oct. 21, the increase in bank loans was 19.3 percent, according to the central bank's weekly statistical supplement released two weeks ago.

Deposits as of Nov. 4 were at 56.54 trillion rupees, up 17.48 percent on year and 0.63 percent on the fortnight.

Banks' investments in government bonds and other approved securities stood at 17.32 trillion rupees, up 16.36 percent on year and on the fortnight it rose 1.46 percent, the RBI data showed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)