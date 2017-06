Dec 14 Indian bank deposits stood at 57.1 trillion rupees ($1.06 trillion) as of Dec. 2, up 17.86 percent from a year earlier and 1.11 percent from the previous reporting date on Nov. 18, provisional data from Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

Loans outstanding totaled 42.35 trillion rupees, up 17.73 percent year-on-year and 1.11 percent from two weeks earlier.

Bank investments in government bonds and other approved securities stood at 17.44 trillion rupees, up 17.53 percent on the year and 1.73 percent from Nov. 18.

As of Nov. 18, bank loans outstanding were up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, previously released data showed.

($1 = 53.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)