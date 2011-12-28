BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 28 Indian bank deposits stood at 56.73 trillion rupees ($1.062 trillion) as of Dec. 16, up 18.03 percent from a year earlier, but down 0.66 percent from the previous reporting date on Dec. 2, provisional data from Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.
Loans outstanding totaled 42.67 trillion rupees, up 17.08 percent year-on-year and 0.75 percent up from two weeks earlier.
Bank investments in government bonds and other approved securities stood at 16.79 trillion rupees, up 16.14 percent on the year, but down 3.72 percent from Dec. 2. ($1 = 53.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI)
