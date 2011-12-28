Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare scratches his face while sitting on the stage during his three-day fast at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) grounds in Mumbai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Anti-graft activist Anna Hazare, 74, on Wednesday cut short a three-day hunger strike campaign calling for stronger legislation to combat corruption as concerns mounted over his health.

"We have decided that I will end my fast today," Hazare said after his doctors advised him to start eating again in the second day of his fast, citing low blood pressure and concerns about his kidneys.

The Lok Sabha passed a landmark bill on Tuesday to create an anti-corruption ombudsman - a post Hazare campaigned to have created during a two-week-long hunger strike this summer.

He ended that fast after assurances the government would pass such legislation before the end of the year.

But Hazare has opposed the Congress party's version of the bill now before the Rajya Sabha which can delay the legislation by sending it back to the Lok Sabha to advise changes. The government lacks a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

He started the latest hunger strike on Tuesday hoping that the legislation would be amended.

He also called off plans to court arrest by picketing at senior politicians' homes, including Congress party head Sonia Gandhi over the New Year.

Hazare's support, numbering tens of thousands in the summer, has faded in recent months, though his call for a stronger ombudsman will figure prominently in the upper house debate where a vote is expected on Thursday.

Junior minister V. Narayanasamy said the government was negotiating with coalition allies and the opposition to ensure the upper house passes the bill.

"We are working with our allies and other parties to ensure that we muster a majority," he said.

The Lokpal bill was first proposed in 1968 to create a strong anti-corruption ombudsman but it languished until Hazare's relentless campaign forced the issue on the political establishment.

(Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Ed Lane)