NEW DELHI Dec 11 India is considering raising the cap on the number of subsidised LPG cylinders available to households to nine per year, Oil Minister Veerappa Moily said on Tuesday.

"We are considering raising it shortly. We need to take it to the Cabinet," Moily said, responding to a query on whether a cap on subsidised sale of LPG cylinders would be removed.

In September, India imposed a cap for the sale of subsidised LPG cylinders to six for each household in a year. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)