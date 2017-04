Reuters Market Eye - Shares in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS) fell as much as 5.3 percent after the company set a floor price at a discount of 9.7 percent to its Tuesday's close.

L&T Finance said late on Tuesday that it will sell up to 16.5 million shares to institutional investors at 74 rupees a share as against Tuesday's close of 81.9 rupees.

Shares in L&T Finance is trading 4.5 percent lower at 78.20 rupees at 9:16 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)